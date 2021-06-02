Companies / Retail & Consumer Investors slam Burger King decision as Grand Parade shares crash Competition Commission's halt of proposed sale of the restaurant chain seen as hostile to investment BL PREMIUM

A day after the competition watchdog rejected its R500m sale of the Burger King SA franchise to a US private equity outfit, the first cross-border deal rejected on public interests grounds in SA, shares in Grand Parade Investments crashed the most in more than a year.

In a decision that drew sharp criticism from investors, the Competition Commission, whose primary goal is to scrutinise antitrust issues in mergers, turned down a proposed deal between one of the pioneering BEE firms and Emerging Capital Partners, saying the transaction would result in black ownership in the fast-food chain being slashed from nearly three quarters to zero. ..