Investors cheesed off at decision to block Burger King sale
Competition Commission’s halt of proposed sale of the restaurant chain seen as hostile to investment
02 June 2021 - 10:27
UPDATED 02 June 2021 - 22:46
Shares in Grand Parade Investments crashed the most in more than a year the day after the competition watchdog rejected its R500m sale of the Burger King SA franchise to a US private equity outfit — the first cross-border deal rejected on public interests grounds in SA.
In a decision that drew sharp criticism from investors, the Competition Commission, whose primary goal is to scrutinise antitrust issues in mergers, turned down a proposed deal between one of the pioneering BEE firms and Emerging Capital Partners, saying the transaction would result in black ownership in the fast-food chain being slashed from nearly three-quarters to zero...
