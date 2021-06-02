Companies / Retail & Consumer Investors cheesed off at decision to block Burger King sale Competition Commission’s halt of proposed sale of the restaurant chain seen as hostile to investment BL PREMIUM

Shares in Grand Parade Investments crashed the most in more than a year the day after the competition watchdog rejected its R500m sale of the Burger King SA franchise to a US private equity outfit — the first cross-border deal rejected on public interests grounds in SA.

In a decision that drew sharp criticism from investors, the Competition Commission, whose primary goal is to scrutinise antitrust issues in mergers, turned down a proposed deal between one of the pioneering BEE firms and Emerging Capital Partners, saying the transaction would result in black ownership in the fast-food chain being slashed from nearly three-quarters to zero...