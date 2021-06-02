Companies / Retail & Consumer Grand Parade’s shares crash as it ‘weighs options’ for Burger King The Competition Commission says the proposed sale of the restaurant chain is not in the public’s interest as the buyer has no black ownership BL PREMIUM

Investment group Grand Parade says it is considering its options after the Competition Commission said it was unsatisfied with a package of proposals aimed at addressing concerns over the lack of empowerment credentials for the proposed buyer of Burger King.

Grand Parade shares slid 16.67% to R2.50 in early trade on Wednesday on the JSE, on track for their biggest one-day drop in 15 months, with the competition regulator saying on Tuesday that it did not believe the sale was in the public’s interest...