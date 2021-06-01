Companies / Retail & Consumer Competition Commission flags Burger King sale by Grand Parade on BEE grounds BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission has recommended that the sale of Grand Parade’s Burger King be prohibited, putting yet another hurdle in the way of the JSE-listed investment group’s 18-month attempt to dispose of the food business.

The prohibition is due to the proposed buyer’s private equity fund, Emerging Capital Partners Africa Fund IV (ECP), lacking historically disadvantaged people or workers as shareholders...