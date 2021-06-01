Competition Commission flags Burger King sale by Grand Parade on BEE grounds
01 June 2021 - 21:43
The Competition Commission has recommended that the sale of Grand Parade’s Burger King be prohibited, putting yet another hurdle in the way of the JSE-listed investment group’s 18-month attempt to dispose of the food business.
The prohibition is due to the proposed buyer’s private equity fund, Emerging Capital Partners Africa Fund IV (ECP), lacking historically disadvantaged people or workers as shareholders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now