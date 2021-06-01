Companies / Retail & Consumer

CNA shareholder Trisk threatens legal action over sale of Astoria shares

Former CEO Benjamin Trisk intends to approach courts to have sale of a majority stake set aside

01 June 2021 - 20:33 Katharine Child

The dispute at CNA has taken another turn as 30% shareholder and former CEO Benjamin Trisk intends to approach the courts to have the sale of a majority stake to the struggling stationery retailer’s management set aside. 

Trisk maintains the sale of the 70% stake was unlawful. ..

