CNA shareholder Trisk threatens legal action over sale of Astoria shares Former CEO Benjamin Trisk intends to approach courts to have sale of a majority stake set aside

The dispute at CNA has taken another turn as 30% shareholder and former CEO Benjamin Trisk intends to approach the courts to have the sale of a majority stake to the struggling stationery retailer’s management set aside.

Trisk maintains the sale of the 70% stake was unlawful. ..