CNA shareholder Trisk threatens legal action over sale of Astoria shares
Former CEO Benjamin Trisk intends to approach courts to have sale of a majority stake set aside
01 June 2021 - 20:33
The dispute at CNA has taken another turn as 30% shareholder and former CEO Benjamin Trisk intends to approach the courts to have the sale of a majority stake to the struggling stationery retailer’s management set aside.
Trisk maintains the sale of the 70% stake was unlawful. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now