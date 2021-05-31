RFG CEO Bruce Henderson calls it a day after 22 years at helm
Bruce Henderson will be succeeded by his deputy Pieter Hanekom in October
31 May 2021 - 08:42
Food producer RFG said on Monday that CEO Bruce Henderson will retire in September after 22 years at the helm.
Henderson will be succeeded by his deputy Pieter Hanekom, who will take over from October...
