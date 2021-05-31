Companies / Retail & Consumer Luxe decreases loss substantially in 2021 financial year Jewellery retailer saw its online sales boom in its financial year to end-February BL PREMIUM

Luxe, the jewellery retail group formerly known as Taste, plans to open new stores and ramp up its online platform after a rise in demand of its products.

Over the past year, the company shifted its focus from fast foods to jewellery and owns brands such as Arthur Kaplan. Luxe said there has been a strong demand for its watches and jewellery, and in the second half of its financial year to end-February there was a spike in online sales. ..