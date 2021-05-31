Companies / Retail & Consumer Bruce Henderson: it has been a fantastic career at RFG He will be succeeded in October by his deputy, Pieter Hanekom, a chartered accountant with more than 30 years’ commercial experience BL PREMIUM

“It’s been a fantastic career,” said Bruce Henderson as he prepares to call it a day as the boss of the maker of Bull Brand and Bisto gravies in the biggest change to the senior rank’s lineup at RFG in nearly a quarter of a century.

The 57-year-old Henderson, at the helm for 22 years, will be succeeded by his deputy, Pieter Hanekom, who will take over from October...