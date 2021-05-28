News Leader
WATCH: How Pepkor’s earnings skyrocketed despite the pandemic
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens talks to Business Day TV about the group’s latest financial results
28 May 2021 - 07:28
Pepkor had a bumper first half. The retailer has posted an almost 51% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations due to a solid operational performance and a lower debt level.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leon Lourens about the results.
