WATCH: How Pepkor’s earnings skyrocketed despite the pandemic

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens talks to Business Day TV about the group’s latest financial results

28 May 2021 - 07:28 Business Day TV
A Pep store in Balfour Mall in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
A Pep store in Balfour Mall in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS

​Pepkor had a bumper first half. The retailer has posted an almost 51% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations due to a solid operational performance and a lower debt level.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leon Lourens about the results.

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens talks to Business Day TV about the group’s latest financial results

