Ster-Kinekor seeks intermission for business rescue plan as seats fill up

Ster-Kinekor has asked creditors such as landlords for a third extension for the publication of its business rescue plan, saying the unexpected growth in attendance requires a rethink of its numbers.

Movie theatres were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and major releases were put off, but Ster-Kinekor’s business rescue practitioners have asked for a stay until the end of July, or another two months...