Q&A: CEO Brett Botten talks about driving Spar’s vision

Spar CEO Brett Botten, who took over at the helm in March 2021 after working there for 25 years, spoke to Business Day about his plans for the business and how it will meet the needs of the constrained SA consumer and why, unlike so many local businesses, Spar has succeeded abroad.

What is your vision for the Spar group as the new CEO? I’ve been at Spar for over 25 years. I’ve been part of the executive for 20 years. And as part of that team, in my role, we were part of crafting our company’s purpose and vision. Our vision is to be the first choice of brand in the communities we serve. So I see my role as driving the business towards that vision. It’s not really about me, it’s about what the business needs to accomplish...