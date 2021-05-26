Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How its Irish and Swiss operations boosted Spar​

Spar CEO Brett Botten talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s half-year financial results

26 May 2021 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Spar has posted a 52% jump in half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS), driven by strong performances in Ireland and Switzerland.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Brett Botten for his take on the results.

Spar CEO Brett Botten talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s half-year financial results

Success in Ireland and Switzerland lifts Spar

The retailer warns that cigarette sales have not recovered since the ban on tobacco was lifted and it may have disrupted the market indefinitely
Companies
20 hours ago

Adios to the mom-and-pop chemists

Clicks and Dis-Chem have bought most independent stores
Business
1 week ago

Making the case for small caps

Denker Capital’s small-cap fund plans to grow its assets under management to R150m by attracting investments from high-net-worth individuals
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Spar and Volkswagen

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A new scramble is under way for copper deposits ...
Companies / Mining
2.
CNA confirms CEO Trisk has quit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Unprecedented international demand for Absa’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Johann Rupert’s Reinet recovers from Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Coronation to take stronger ESG stance
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.