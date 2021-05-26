News Leader
WATCH: How its Irish and Swiss operations boosted Spar
Spar CEO Brett Botten talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s half-year financial results
26 May 2021 - 08:07
Spar has posted a 52% jump in half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS), driven by strong performances in Ireland and Switzerland.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Brett Botten for his take on the results.
Spar CEO Brett Botten talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s half-year financial results
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.