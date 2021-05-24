CNA confirms CEO Trisk has quit
Management team at the struggling group had differences with Trisk after he approached business rescue teams without their consent
24 May 2021 - 19:31
CNA boss Benjamin Trisk, a minority shareholder in the group, left the company last week after resigning a month ago, according to the board of the ailing stationery company.
However, when contacted on Monday, Trisk denied that he has resigned and would not comment further. ..
