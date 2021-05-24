Companies / Retail & Consumer CNA confirms CEO Trisk has quit Management team at the struggling group had differences with Trisk after he approached business rescue teams without their consent BL PREMIUM

CNA boss Benjamin Trisk, a minority shareholder in the group, left the company last week after resigning a month ago, according to the board of the ailing stationery company.

However, when contacted on Monday, Trisk denied that he has resigned and would not comment further. ..