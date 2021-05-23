Clicks loses tax case with implications for loyalty programmes
23 May 2021 - 16:36
Retailer Clicks lost its tax case at the Constitutional Court on Friday, with implications for when retailers that offer loyalty programmes pay tax relating to loyalty offerings.
Clicks had argued in court papers that its tax case “transcends its narrow interest” and would provide clarity to retailers that offer loyalty programmes on the timing of tax payments. ..
