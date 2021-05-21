Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Tiger Brands resumes dividend, despite tough times ahead

Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about how cost cutting measures have helped the group during its first half

21 May 2021 - 08:08 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS

Tiger Brands has opted to resume its interim dividend and has declared a payout of R3.20.

But the company has warned that trading conditions are likely to remain difficult as the effect of a Covid-19 continues takes its toll.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle for more insight.

Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about how cost cutting measures have helped the group during its first half

Tiger Brands faces tough times with lower spending, higher input costs

The company says consumer demand for its products declined in the three months to March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
22 hours ago

The science behind snacking and delicious marketing tactics for 2021

How have some of SA’s largest snacking companies adapted in real-time to satisfy their consumers’ new needs?
Redzone Channel
3 days ago

Food costs set to rise further in the next few months

Monthly cost of a basket of food commodities has reached its highest level since May 2014, says UN agency
Companies
1 week ago

Astral warns of big profit drop in first half

Decline is ascribed to rising prices of soybeans and maize as well as a drop in disposable income
Companies
3 weeks ago

Coca-Cola bottler’s listing will add another blue chip to JSE

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa listing is set to  hand investors ownership in the continent's largest bottler of non-alcoholic products
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Dimension Data’s parent opts to stay ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
How arbitrage is taking the crypto industry by ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths flags 2021 profit rise after Covid-19 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Flutterwave partners with Ethiopia’s Amole for ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sephaku CEO Pieter Fourie dies
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.