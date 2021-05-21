News Leader
WATCH: Tiger Brands resumes dividend, despite tough times ahead
Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about how cost cutting measures have helped the group during its first half
21 May 2021 - 08:08
Tiger Brands has opted to resume its interim dividend and has declared a payout of R3.20.
But the company has warned that trading conditions are likely to remain difficult as the effect of a Covid-19 continues takes its toll.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle for more insight.
Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about how cost cutting measures have helped the group during its first half
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.