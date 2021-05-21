Richemont stock hits record high as jewellery sales grow
Luxury retailer doubles annual dividend as sales make a comeback on Chinese demand
21 May 2021 - 18:35
UPDATED 21 May 2021 - 19:23
The stock of Johan Rupert’s luxury group Richemont rose to a record high on Friday, as it doubled its annual dividend after a strong recovery in the fourth quarter to end-March.
The share price of the company — that specialises in high-end jewellery, perfume, watches and fashion — hit an intraday best level of R157.01 on Friday, eventually closing 4.76% firmer at a record R154.17...
