Dis-Chem sees shoppers returning to mall stores Covid-19 did not leave the pharmacy group unscathed, but it grew profits in its year to end-February and finance costs fell

Dis-Chem said on Friday sales at its shopping mall stores have in the past two months grown at a faster rate than revenue at its shops in smaller centres as people revert to pre-pandemic spending behaviour.

Since March it recorded 17.5% growth in its mall stores with 7.2% revenue growth in same-store sales compared with 3.7% growth at stores in smaller convenience shops...