Dis-Chem resumes dividends as Covid-19 gives health awareness a shot in the arm Covid-19 did not leave the pharmacy group unscathed, but it grew profits in its year to end-February and finance costs fell

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says it is optimistic about its ability to capture consumer spending in a tough economy, resuming dividend payments after Covid-19 delivered a bit of a boost in terms of health awareness.

Dis-Chem operated as an essential service during the height of SA's lockdown, but was not unscathed in its year to end-February, when restrictions meant it was temporarily unable to sell some of its higher margin products...