Woolworths flags 2021 profit rise amid improved trading conditions The retailer expects headline earnings per share to rise in its year to end-June, boosted by better conditions and corporate action in Australia

Retail group Woolworths says it expects profits to rise by at least a fifth in its year to end-June, as it benefits from a better cost structure for its Australian operations as well as improved trading conditions.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the group’s year to end-June 27 is expected to be at least 20% higher than the 119.8c per share reported previously, Woolworths said in a trading update...