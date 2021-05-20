Tiger Brands predicts tough times ahead as consumers tighten their belts
The company says consumer demand for its products declined in the three months to March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic
20 May 2021 - 10:55
Tiger Brands, one of the biggest manufactures of fast-moving consumer goods in Africa, is predicting tough times ahead after consumer demand for its suite of products declined in the three months to March, which it attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tiger Brands and other food manufactures are also facing rising input costs after a spike in international soft commodity prices, which squeezed profit margins. Food producers often find it hard to pass on the costs to retailers as consumers are under pressure...
