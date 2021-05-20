Tiger Brands faces tough times with lower spending, higher input costs
Group says consumer demand for its products fell in the March quarter due to Covid-19 pandemic
20 May 2021 - 10:55
UPDATED 20 May 2021 - 19:43
Tiger Brands, one of the biggest manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods in Africa, is bracing itself for tough times as hard-pressed consumers tighten their belts.
Like other food manufactures, Tiger faces higher input costs after a surge in international prices of soft commodities, ranging from maize to wheat...
