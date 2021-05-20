Companies / Retail & Consumer Tiger Brands faces tough times with lower spending, higher input costs Group says consumer demand for its products fell in the March quarter due to Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands, one of the biggest manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods in Africa, is bracing itself for tough times as hard-pressed consumers tighten their belts.

Like other food manufactures, Tiger faces higher input costs after a surge in international prices of soft commodities, ranging from maize to wheat...