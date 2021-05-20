Massmart says January and Easter liquor bans cost it R770m in lost sales

Massmart, the owner of retail chains such as Game and Builders, said the ban on liquor sales during the Easter weekend and January cost it about R770m in lost sales.

The intermittent ban on the sale of alcohol since the outbreak of Covid-19 more than a year ago has elicited much criticism.

Massmart said in a trading update on Thursday that the liquor restrictions affected its Makro and Cash & Carry businesses in particular.

With Covid-19 cases increasing again, there are fears the government could again impose curbs on liquor.

The company said while the easing of Covid-19-related trading restrictions had led to“slightly better” trading conditions, “sales were still impacted by a ban on liquor trading in January and over the Easter weekend period”, the company said in a statement.

In April, Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman questioned the rationale of allowing people in crowed settings such as taverns to drink alcohol while banning alcohol for offsite consumption.

“Quite how allowing people to drink at bars, restaurants and taverns was somehow safer than having a glass of wine at home was never made clear,” Ackerman said at the time.

Despite the fallout of liquor restrictions, Massmart grew sales 8% to R30.5bn in the 19 weeks to end-May, from a comparable period a year ago, with comparable store sales increasing 8.4%.

Sales from SA stores grew 10% to R27.9bn, with comparable store sales increasing by 10.7%, according to the statement. Sales in the prior comparable period were affected by the hard lockdown meant to control the spread of the pandemic.

However, a stronger rand weighed on sales in other African countries where Massmart operates.

Total sales from ex-SA stores dropped 10% in rand terms to R2.6bn, with comparable stores declining 11.2%. However, on a constant currency basis, sales from ex-SA stores were flat.

Massmart operates 423 stores in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through two main business units, Massmart Wholesale and Massmart Retail.