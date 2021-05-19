RFG upbeat about demand prospects, but eyes third wave threat
The food producer says international demand for its products remains strong, while easing restrictions in SA bode well for pie and fruit juice sales
19 May 2021 - 09:12
RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef, Hinds spices and Bisto gravies, says it is optimistic about healthy demand for many of its products in coming months, though a third wave of Covid-19 and SA’s slow vaccine rollout remains a threat.
The pandemic weighed on RFG, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, in its six months to end-March, hitting products such as pies and fruit juices as restrictions kept consumers out of their cars and children from school playgrounds...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now