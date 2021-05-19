Companies / Retail & Consumer Port bottlenecks and pandemic a drag but RFG expects better Demand is high after a bumper fruit harvest and the lifting of restrictions means more sales of the group’s biggest products BL PREMIUM

RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef, Hinds spices and Bisto gravies, says it is optimistic about healthy local and international demand for its products in coming months, even as it grapples with port congestion and the threat posed by SA’s slow vaccine rollout.

The pandemic weighed on RFG, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, in its six months to end-March, hitting products such as pies and fruit juices as restrictions kept consumers out of their cars and children from school playgrounds...