Heineken in talks about buying SA alcohol maker Distell Distell's shares jumped more than 10% after news Europe's largest brewer is eyeing a majority stake

Europe's largest brewer, Heineken, has expressed interest in buying the majority of SA’s largest drinks producer, Distell, which is known for brands such as Klipdrift, Savannah and JC le Roux sparkling wines.

Distell, maker of Amarula and Nederberg wines, issued a cautionary statement on Tuesday, warning its share price could be affected by the talks. The group added that that did not necessarily mean that a merger would take place...