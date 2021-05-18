Companies / Retail & Consumer

Elon Musk has lost $9.1bn — and his richest man moniker

Musk’s own tweets are seeing the value of bitcoin, Tesla shares and his fortune plummet

18 May 2021 - 14:23 Ben Stupples
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a helmet as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a helmet as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

London — Elon Musk’s Twitter posts keep sending bitcoin prices tumbling. His own fortune is heading in the same direction.

On Monday, Tesla’s CEO lost his spot as the world’s second-richest person to LVMH chair Bernard Arnault as the electric vehicle-maker’s shares fell 2.2%. That was on top of last week’s slump amid a rout in tech stocks and fresh signs of trouble in its China business.

Musk, who held the top spot in the Bloomberg billionaires index as recently as March, now has a fortune of $160.6bn, down 24% from its January high.

The drop follows a turbulent period for Musk, who sent bitcoin tumbling as much as 15% last week after posting a statement on Twitter that Tesla was no longer accepting the digital currency as payment. He also whipsawed dogecoin prices after tweeting he’s working with developers of the Shiba Inu dog-themed token to improve transaction efficiencies.

Over the weekend, Musk wreaked havoc again when he seemed to imply that Tesla may sell or has sold its bitcoin holdings before later clarifying in a tweet on Monday that the company had done no such thing.

Musk became the world’s richest person in January after Tesla’s shares surged almost 750% last year amid a boom in tech-driven stocks. Despite reporting record first-quarter profit, the California-based company’s shares have since fallen by about a fifth amid a global semiconductor shortage and increasing competition from traditional carmakers.

Tesla’s sceptics include Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions from bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis. He recently placed a sizeable wager against the company, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Musk’s fortune has dropped about $9.1bn this year, the most among US-based billionaires tracked by Bloomberg’s wealth index.

Meanwhile, Arnault has added the most, with his net worth climbing by almost $47bn to $161.2bn as sales of his firm’s luxury goods surge in China and other parts of Asia.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on Bloomberg.com

Musk tweet over ditching bitcoin puts cryptocurrency in tailspin

Tesla owner seemed to agree with a post that reads it should divest what at one point was a $1.5bn stake
Markets
1 day ago

Before U-turn, Musk conveniently ignored inconvenient bitcoin truth

Musk's move may also indicate that Teslas weren't flying off the shelves as a result of accepting bitcoin payment
Opinion
2 days ago

To bitcoin or not to bitcoin: whatever, just don’t sweat Elon Musk’s tweets

Tesla CEO’s messages often occupy an alternate reality or switch realities at bewildering speed
Companies
3 days ago

Musk’s U-turn sends bitcoin tumbling

The cryptocurrency fell as much as 15% on Wednesday after the Tesla CEO cited environmental concerns
Companies
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Astral flags higher prices as feed costs bite
Companies / Industrials
2.
Seriti to acquire South32 coal assets as Eskom ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Eskom raises cost of coal in Seriti deal but gets ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Reserve Bank made sure Prosus will stay in SA’s ...
Companies
5.
Heineken in talks about buying SA alcohol maker ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

GARY RYNHART: Technology rapidly spurring changes in manufacturing

Opinion

Wirelessly charge your electric car while you drive

Life / Motoring

Tesla loses source of credit revenue pivotal to profit streak

Companies / Industrials

Volkswagen raises rivals’ ire by softening stance on EU emissions targets

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.