Steinhoff set to raise about R15bn in Pepco's Warsaw listing The embattled retailer has announced pricing of Pepco shares ahead of a May 26 listing, and will reduce its stake from 98.8% to 78.9%

Steinhoff International, which is still battling to recover from the accounting scandal that cost investors billions of rand, says it will raise about €900m (R15.34bn) when it lists its discount retailer Pepco in Warsaw later this month.

Announcing the pricing of the listing on Friday, Steinhoff said it will sell about 102.3-million shares in the initial public offering for €8.80 each, which should reduce its stake to 78.9% from 98.9%...