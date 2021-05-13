Companies / Retail & Consumer CNA in financial trouble and battle with CEO Benjamin Trisk Three sources confirmed the retailer, which has just over 160 stores in malls countrywide, is far behind in paying rent and creditors BL PREMIUM

CNA, the stationery and gifting retailer, is in serious financial trouble and is seeking legal advice after its CEO, Benjamin Trisk, approached business rescue practitioners without the board’s consent.

Three sources confirmed the retailer, which has just over 160 stores in malls countrywide, is far behind in paying rent and creditors. ..