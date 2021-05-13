RETAIL
EXCLUSIVE: CNA chief Benjamin Trisk fires back at board as cash runs low
13 May 2021 - 15:38
After just over a year, the relationship between the board of CNA and its boss has turned sour as the more than century-old stationery retailer trawls its coffers for cash to pay creditors and its top shareholder bails out.
CNA procurement manager and board member Olinka Nell said the board is accusing CEO Benjamin Trisk, who took over in February 2020, of approaching business rescue practitioners without the board’s consent. She also confirmed Business Day’s reporting that the company is in financial trouble...
