Former Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder dies in hospital

Retired executive shot himself at his Sea Point home in Cape Town a week ago

10 May 2021 - 07:29 Katharine Child
Pierre van Tonder. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pierre van Tonder. Picture: SUPPLIED

Former Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder died on Sunday evening, Spur announced on Monday.

“Pierre passed away peacefully in hospital. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his wife, Jane, and children Margot and Jordan,” said Val Nichas, CEO of Spur Corporation.

Van Tonder shot himself at his Sea Point home a week ago. 

He retired from the restaurant chain in December after spending almost four decades working his way up from a junior restaurant manager to MD and CEO.

He led Spur for 24 years as it expanded into 16 other countries and bought the steakhouse Hussar Grill as well as the RocoMamas burger chain and Nikoz brands. 

Nichas said: “We thank everyone for their overwhelming support and prayers for Pierre over the past week. He was a much-loved friend and colleague to so many Spur employees and franchisees down the years.”

The corporation asked for privacy for his family. 

Spur said under Van Tonder’s leadership the group expanded from a small business of about 40 restaurants into a multibrand group with more than 630 restaurants in 17 countries.

childk@businesslive.co.za

SARAH BUITENDACH: A wooden Spur menu from the 1990s? Inside the bustling market for nostalgia

Even if you can resist the allure of a pile of wooden menus, I’m sure you’ll appreciate how items from places that symbolise happiness and good times ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Spur finally gets some shareholder approval of pay policy

One of the two votes in favour of its remuneration policy passed with 77.36% of the vote, after both failed in 2018 and 2019
Companies
4 months ago

Buy, hold and sell in the fast food sector

Market conditions were bad enough before the coronavirus struck, yet the fast food sector has retained a degree of attraction for SA consumers
Companies
1 year ago

