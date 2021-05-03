Companies / Retail & Consumer What could Long4Life do next? Appointment of Investec to run a strategic review has fuelled speculation about asset sales BL PREMIUM

A review at Brian Joffe’s holding company has got analysts talking about it possibly becoming the latest small company to leave the JSE. There’s also speculation that it could be a prelude to a sale of assets or the company as a whole.

It’s not all bad, however, as there’s also talk that Long4Life, which owns diverse assets from shoe company Veldskoen to the beauty chain Sorbet, may be looking to expand. Some commentators have suggested the company could increase share buybacks to boost a share price that has dropped about 46% to R4.18 since peaking at R7.80 in July 2017. It took a knock when Covid-19 hit SA in 2020 because many of its underlying businesses were prevented from trading, but has since recovered those losses...