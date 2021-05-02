Companies / Retail & Consumer Former Spur chief injured in a ‘suicide attempt’ BL PREMIUM

Former Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder allegedly shot himself in the basement of his Sea Point, Cape Town flat on Sunday.

According to Daily Maverick, the incident was an apparent suicide attempt. Van Tonder survived and is in a critical condition in a Cape Town hospital. Attempts to get comment from Spur were not successful, but the company said it would issue a statement on Monday...