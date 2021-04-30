Companies / Retail & Consumer RFG flags profit rise due to currency effects and lower debt costs Headline earnings could rise as much as 49% in RFG’s first half amid lower debt costs and currency effects, though turnover fell BL PREMIUM

RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef and Bisto gravies, says currency effects and reduced debt costs offset lower turnover and restructuring expenses in its half-year to March 28.

RFG, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, expects headline earnings to rise by between 44% and 49% to March 28, a rise of as much of R40m...