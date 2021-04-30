RFG flags profit rise due to currency effects and lower debt costs
Headline earnings could rise as much as 49% in RFG’s first half amid lower debt costs and currency effects, though turnover fell
30 April 2021 - 07:37
RFG Holdings, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef and Bisto gravies, says currency effects and reduced debt costs offset lower turnover and restructuring expenses in its half-year to March 28.
RFG, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, expects headline earnings to rise by between 44% and 49% to March 28, a rise of as much of R40m...
