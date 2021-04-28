Companies / Retail & Consumer Pepkor flags profit rise and further market share gains The company benefited from an increased demand for electronics as consumers worked and studied from home BL PREMIUM

Pepkor, owner of Ackermans and Pep, says it has grown market share as consumers hunted for deals in the six months to end-March, while also benefiting from increased demand for electronics as consumers were forced to work and study from home.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to increase by at least 20%, or 8.9c, in the six months to end-March, the discount retailer said in a trading update on Thursday, a period when SA was grappling with a second wave of Covid-19 as well as a delayed start to the academic year...