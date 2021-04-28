Companies / Retail & Consumer Astral warns of profit drop as grain prices rise Headline profit to fall at least a third in the poultry producer’s half-year to end-March, amid rising global feed prices BL PREMIUM

Poultry group Astral Foods said on Wednesday half-year profits are expected to fall more than a third as SA's food producers grapple with soaring input costs.

Prices of grains and legumes including soybeans and maize and spiked since late 2020 as China moved to rebuild herds, with Astral having warned earlier in 2021 it was struggling to recover costs through input prices...