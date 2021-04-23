Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: What lies ahead for Clicks

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

23 April 2021 - 07:29 Business Day TV
Picture: KEARA EDWARDS
Picture: KEARA EDWARDS

Pharmaceutical, beauty and health retailer Clicks has had a bumper first-half as consumers stocked up on preventive medicines.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Vikesh Ramsunder about the company’s interim performance.

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

Clicks expects earnings to improve when its Musica stores close

Retailer forecasts 8% to 13% increase in full-year headline earnings
Companies
22 hours ago

JSE loses steam after opening higher in choppy trading

The all share has had a stellar run in the first quarter, making its vulnerable to short-term pullbacks
Markets
21 hours ago

Air fryers and alcohol — a look at SA’s online shopper

Online shopping trends revealed in OneDayOnly’s latest survey show the sector is set to continue growing
National
2 days ago

Your Clicks pharmacist can help you save on medicine costs in 2021

SPONSORED | Here’s how to get your health and finances back on track
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa had to choose between CEO and restive ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Balwin cans ‘risky’ Sandton development
Companies / Property
3.
Price-conscious Pick n Pay weighs up Massmart’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Locusts and rain disrupt Kumba railed iron ore in ...
Companies / Mining
5.
PepsiCo purchase of Pioneer is finalised
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.