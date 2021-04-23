News Leader
WATCH: What lies ahead for Clicks
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
23 April 2021 - 07:29
Pharmaceutical, beauty and health retailer Clicks has had a bumper first-half as consumers stocked up on preventive medicines.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Vikesh Ramsunder about the company’s interim performance.
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.