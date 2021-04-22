Clicks to ramp up store expansion

Pharmaceutical, beauty and health retailer Clicks plans to scale up its network of new stores and pharmacies in the second half of the financial year, after earmarking just more than R500m in capital expenditure.

A total of 40 new stores and 36 pharmacies are scheduled to open, while 40 stores will be refurbished, the company said in a statement on Thursday, announcing its interim results.

Clicks said the “current economic climate” has presented opportunities for new retail space, with capital expenditure sitting at R750m in the 2021 financial year.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA that excludes exceptional times, rose 9.5% to R3.71 in the six months to end-February.

The strong performance in the health and beauty segment, as well as a solid showing by pharmaceutical distributor UPD, boosted the financial results, though the closure of music and device store Musica took shine off the interim earnings. Excluding Musica, headline earnings were up 14%.

Group turnover was up 7.6% to R18.1bn. Retail sales grew 5.8%, with selling price inflation of 3.3%. Distribution turnover increased 9%, with price inflation of 2.3%.

The company said it was also working closely with government departments and organisations involved in the national vaccine rollout programme to provide support through Clicks and UPD.

Clicks has a network of more than 600 pharmacies and 192 clinics across the country to support the programme, with capacity to administer between 600,000 and 700,000 vaccinations each month.

To date, 62 Clicks pharmacies have been registered by the department of health to assist in phase 1 of the programme, which involves the vaccination of health-care workers.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za