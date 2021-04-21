Pick n Pay loses R4bn in sales due to Covid-19 lockdown bans

Pick n Pay’s final set of results under outgoing CEO Richard Brasher showed an almost 20% drop in profit because of one-off retrenchment costs, Covid-19 costs and lockdown restrictions that led to R4bn in lost sales.

SA’s second-largest retailer, which owns Pick n Pay and Boxer supermarkets, released its results for the year to end-February, saying that the entire financial year coincided with the nation’s state of disaster.

Pick n Pay grew turnover 4% to R93bn, but profit after tax and expenses dropped 19.1% to R967m, down from R1.2bn. Headline earnings per share were down 21% to 229.31 c.

Trading bans in April and May 2020 meant that the retailer could not sell goods that had much higher profit margins than food. The government banned general merchandise and clothing sales at the end of March 2020, prohibited cigarette sales for months and enforced 19 weeks of an alcohol ban, in addition to weekend alcohol sales restrictions.

Pick n Pay was not permitted to sell liquor for 209 trading days in the year.

The group spent R200m on voluntary and forced retrenchments in the first half of the financial year. Comparable profit excluding retrenchment packages was down 6%.

Pick n Pay said it was pleased with sales growth of 10% in core food and groceries in SA and that it “led the market in a year of unprecedented disruption”. Chair Gareth Ackerman called it one of “the best set of results in years”.

Growth in SA revenue was up 5%, largely driven by price inflation of 3.8% suggesting only a small growth in the volume of sales in SA’s weak economic environment.

Food inflation hit 4.85% for the year and Pick n Pay reported price inflation of 3.85%, showing how retailers and suppliers continue to absorb the rising costs of food for cash-strapped consumers.

The group opened 122 new stores — of both the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands — over the course of the year brand, focusing on smaller, community-based outlets. Shoppers continued to avoid large malls and preferred to shop closer to home in small strip malls and centres, a trend heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pick n Pay said in a statement that its investment in centralising the Boxer supply chain was helping it gain market share in the lower-income market, where it competes with Shoprite stores. It has centralised 55% of Boxer’s supply chain and distribution.

