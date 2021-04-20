IKEA owner to spend €4bn on green-energy projects

Stockholm — Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, has earmarked €4bn to invest in wind and solar projects, electric-vehicle (EV) charging points and other green energy projects by 2030.

Companies of all kinds are increasing their investment in a lower-carbon future in response to investor pressure and as momentum builds ahead of the next round of UN climate talks to be hosted by Britain later in the year.

Ingka, the main franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA, has, over the past decade, spent €2.5bn on wind and solar power. It said in January its energy production exceeds the total used at stores and warehouses.

The latest €4bn “marks the next step towards 100% renewable energy across the value chain”, it said in a statement on Tuesday. “The investments will focus on adding wind and solar projects in new countries, and the company will also consider new types of investments in areas such as energy storage, hydrogen fuel development and charging infrastructure.”

CEO Jesper Brodin said Ingka was primarily looking to invest in solar and wind parks in China, India and Australia, and the company would install more EV charging points in IKEA store parking lots.

There are no plans yet to invest in energy storage and hydrogen fuel development, he said.

IKEA aims to be climate-positive — reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than the entire IKEA value chain emits, from raw material production to customers’ disposal of their furniture — by 2030.

Inter IKEA has said the 2030 target translates to a cut of at least 15% from baseline year 2016 to 20.4-million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent. In the 12 months to end-September 2020 emissions totalled 21.2-million tonnes.

Measures to reach the target range from reducing carbon already emitted, such as through buying and sustainably managing forests, to supporting suppliers in switching to renewable energy.

Earlier in April, Ingka, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, announced its first renewable energy investment in Russia, in solar parks with capacity to power all IKEA stores, and part of its shopping malls, in the country.

Brodin said the sale of excess energy would increasingly become an additional revenue stream for Ingka. In the 12 months to end-September 2020, such revenues totalled €160m.

Reuters