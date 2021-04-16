Companies / Retail & Consumer

Home improvement demand holding up in 2021, says Italtile

The group expects headline earnings to rise at least 70% in its year to end-June, should trading conditions persist

16 April 2021 - 08:21 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bathroomware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, says it continues to benefit from increased pandemic-induced demand for home improvement, expecting a more than two-thirds rise in profit in its financial year should conditions persist.

More time at home, less spending on travel and entertainment, as well as low interest rates have all been cited as factors behind strong sales growth for Italtile, which earned almost as much headline profit in its half-year to end-December than in the preceding full financial year.

Should trading conditions persist, Italile expects headline earnings per share to rise by at least 70% in its year to end-June 2021, implying a profit rise of at least R680m.

Total retail store sales grew 18.5% for the nine months to end-March, the group said in a trading update, with manufacturing sales up by just more than a quarter.

Italtile has said previously it was also benefiting from its manufacturing capacity during Covid-19, with the industry facing “severe delays and dysfunctionality at national ports”.

Italtile has also been affected, but gets about 80% of its product from local suppliers, including its own factories.

It has cited this as a factor behind market share gains, adding it was also benefiting from hands-on management, seeking to ensure customers felt comfortable in stores during the pandemic.

“The group’s high profile, reputable brands are viewed by our customers as trusted household names, and the rigorous risk mitigating measures implemented to ensure a safe shopping environment, while offering exceptional value and fashion, reinforced this perception,” Italtile said in its statement on Friday.

Italtile’s shares have gained in line with the JSE so far in 2021, with both up about 14% before markets opened on Friday. Over the past 12 months, Italtile has risen 54%, compared with a 40% gain for the local bourse.

In morning trade, Italtile was up 3.24% to R17.50, on track for its fourth day of gains.

Update: April 16 2021

This article has been updated with share price information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Italtile eyes market share gains as Covid-19 boosts interest in home improvement

Cost-saving measures, operational efficiencies and interest in home renovation helped drive a rise in trading profit to end-December
Companies
2 months ago

Cashbuild reports revenue jump as South Africans channel funds into their homes

Sales in the six months to end-December rose 21%, and profit is expected to more than double
Companies
2 months ago

Stocks to watch in 2021

Some of SA’s best-known investment gurus outline their preferred share picks
Companies
3 months ago

Remote working inspired home improvement, says Italtile

Sales across the group’s businesses rose by double digits in the five months to end-November
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ayo files an application to interdict FNB
Companies / Financial Services
2.
African Bank names Kennedy Bungane as its new CEO
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Conditions for buying of Steinhoff properties ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
PPS chief does not expect third Covid-19 wave to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Lesotho manufacturer gets green light to export ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Italtile expects sales to pick up in June as lockdown eases

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Italtile: In a good position to perform after lockdown

Companies / Investors Monthly

Italtile: Still the stock to follow in building supplies

Companies / Investors Monthly

Weak economy demolishes Cashbuild’s trading outlook

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.