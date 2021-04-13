Companies / Retail & Consumer

Grab delivers world’s biggest Spac merger ahead of listing

Investors include BlackRock and Temasek Holdings

13 April 2021 - 17:43 Anshuman Daga
Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Singapore — Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab Holdings, agreed to a merger on Tuesday with US-based Altimeter Growth Corporation in a deal that gives Grab an initial pro forma equity value of about $39.6bn and will lead to a public listing.

The merger, the biggest blank-cheque company deal ever, underscores the frenzy on Wall Street in which shell firms have raised $99bn in the US so far this year after a record $83bn in 2020.

Singapore-based Grab’s agreement with a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) backed by Altimeter Capital includes a more than $4bn private investment in public equity by investors including BlackRock, Fidelity International, Janus Henderson Investors and Temasek Holdings.

The offering is led by $750m from funds managed by Altimeter Capital. The transactions will provide Grab with about $4.5bn in cash proceeds.

Grab said its decision to become a public company was driven by a strong financial performance in 2020, despite the pandemic.

The deals for Grab, which was valued at just more than $16bn last year, will be a big win for its early backers such as SoftBank and China’s Didi Chuxing. The bumper valuation validates Grab’s cofounder Anthony Tan’s strategy to aggressively tap growth in new sectors and ramp up market share by pumping billions of dollars to localise its services and invest in high-growth economies.

The proposed transactions, which have been approved by the boards of both Grab and Altimeter Growth, are expected to close over the next few months, subject to shareholder approvals

Grab attracted global attention in 2018 when it acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia business after a costly five-year battle and in return took a stake in the company.

Reports said in January that Grab, which has so far raised about $12bn, was exploring a US listing.

Grab’s agreed transaction will surpass electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors’s $24bn deal struck with a Spac in February.

Battleground 

With operations in eight countries and 398 cities, Grab is already Southeast Asia’s most valuable start-up. Leveraging its ride-hailing business started in 2012, the firm has moved into food and grocery deliveries, courier services, digital payments, and is now making a push into insurance and lending in a region of 650-million people.

The listing will give Grab extra firepower in its main market, Indonesia, where local rival Gojek is close to sealing a merger with the country’s leading e-commerce business, Tokopedia.

Grab, whose net revenue surged 70% last year, has yet to turn profitable, but it expects its biggest segment — the food delivery business — to break even by end-2021, as more consumers shift to online food delivery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cash-rich, US-listed Sea is also muscling into food delivery and financial services in Indonesia. Both Grab and Sea won digital bank licences in Singapore last year.

Reuters

Naspers staying out of bitcoin market for now

Group decides to wait until the cryptocurrency can demonstrate viable returns
Companies
1 day ago

Alibaba thanks China for making it pay nearly $3bn fine

For Alibaba, the $2.8bn fine was less severe than many feared and helps lift a cloud of uncertainty hanging over founder Jack Ma’s internet empire
Companies
1 day ago

Prosus expands with Norwegian and Indian online investments

The Naspers internet arm has added groceries and healthtech to its investments in classifieds, food delivery and fintech
Companies
5 days ago

EDWARD WEBSTER: ‘Uberisation’ takes us back to a regime without worker rights

The rise of platform capitalism allows companies to bypass labour laws
Opinion
5 days ago

