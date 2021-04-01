Companies / Retail & Consumer

Reuel Khoza appointed as Discovery Bank chair

Khoza will replace Adrian Gore, who will remain a director at the bank

01 April 2021 - 13:14 Andries Mahlangu
Reuel Khoza. Picture: MASI LOSI
Well-known businessperson Dr Reuel Khoza has been appointed with immediate effect as chair of the Discovery Bank, a relatively new entrant in the banking space that has long been dominated by SA's top four banks.

Discovery Bank, which targets middle- to upper-end income groups, had about 287,000 clients with more than 540,00 accounts as of December 2020.

TymeBank, another challenger startup, announced on Wednesday that it had reached three-million customers for the first time since it was founded two years ago. The digital bank has no monthly banking fees and in most cases transaction costs are 30% to 50% lower than what customers would pay at other banks, it said.

Bank Zero, led by well-known businessperson Michael Jordaan, is set to come on stream soon, shaking the market that is still dominated by Nedbank, Absa and Standard Bank and FirstRand’s FNB.

Discovery, the parent company of Discovery Bank, said on Thursday that Khoza would replace Adrian Gore, who will remain a director at the bank.

Khoza is currently interim chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which administers about R1.9-trillion worth of assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund. He is also the former chair of Nedbank.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

