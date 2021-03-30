WATCH: What will the alcohol industry do if liquor is banned, again

Speculation is rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will tighten lockdown regulations over the long Easter weekend to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This has the liquor industry gearing up for a battle. The sector is anxious that the president will announce another alcohol sales ban but industry players say they are ready to take on government if such a decision is made.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Kurt Moore, CEO of the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association, for more detail.