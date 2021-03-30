VW’s US unit to be rebranded ‘Voltswagen of America’

Washington — German carmaker Volkswagen’s (VW) US unit confirmed on Tuesday that it will rename its US operations “Voltswagen of America” as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles (EVs).

The revised name takes effect in May and the announcement came after several outlets on Monday reported on a draft release mistakenly posted on the carmaker’s US website.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America in a statement.

VW has committed to selling 1-million EVs worldwide by 2025.

The traditional VW dark-blue logo will remain for petrol-powered vehicles and it will use a new light-blue logo for EVs. The company will use Voltswagen as an exterior badge on all EV models and petrol vehicles will only have the VW emblem.

The name change will not affect other VW brands such as Audi, Porsche or Bentley.

VW says new exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all US properties and dealerships.

VW, which has operated in the US since 1955, said on Twitter: “We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart.”

The world’s second-largest carmaker expects to double EV deliveries and boost profits for its core brand this year after stepping up its switch to fully electric vehicles.

The VW brand aims to invest €16bn in electrification and digitalisation by 2025.

