Mr Price acquisition of Power Fashion to take effect on April 1
Deal to be concluded after approval by SA and Eswatini authorities
30 March 2021 - 08:07
Fashion group Mr Price says its purchase of Power Fashion will take effect on April 1, boosting the acquisitive retailer’s footprint in the lower-end of the clothing market.
The deal was first announced by Mr Price in November 2020, representing its first acquisition since the late 1990s. It has now received the nod from competition authorities in SA and Eswatini (Swaziland)...
