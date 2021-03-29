Companies / Retail & Consumer

Livekindly Collective raises $335m to fund fake-meat ambitions

The figure makes the plant-based protein company one of the sector’s highest funded start-ups

29 March 2021 - 13:56 Agnieszka de Sousa
SA's Fry Family Food Company's plant-based alternatives to meat products. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA's Fry Family Food Company's plant-based alternatives to meat products. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Fake meat’s move from urban eateries and vegan kitchens to the mass consumer market is accelerating as investors increase their bets on the alternative-protein industry.

Livekindly Collective, a group of plant-based protein brands, has just raised $335m, making it one of the sector’s highest funded start-ups. It wants to use that firepower to boost its global presence by making acquisitions and expanding into the US and China.

Steered by a former Unilever executive, Livekindly wants to create a plant-based food giant that can hold its own in an industry projected to make up a quarter of the meat market by 2040. The latest funding round was led by The Rise Fund, a global impact fund founded in 2016 by TPG Capital in partnership with U2 frontman Bono and tech billionaire Jeff Skoll.

“Our mission is to make plant-based eating the new norm,” Livekindly CEO Kees Kruythoff said in an interview. “We need a total transformation of the food system, and size matters when you are talking about impact.”

Livekindly has acquired a number of plant-based meat brands, including Oumph! in Europe and The Fry Family Food Company, founded in SA. Now the company has 470 employees and counts among its directors former Unilever boss Paul Polman and Walter Robb, the former co-CEO of Whole Foods.

The latest fundraising, which includes $135m from the previous round, also attracted Rabobank Group and S2G Ventures. It brings Livekindly’s total financing to $535m, making it one of the top three, highest-funded, plant-based food companies.

“This is a huge market in which the penetration of plant-based meat alternatives is still in the very early stages so we think there is a real need to move quickly and move at scale,” said Steve Ellis, co-managing partner of The Rise Fund, who joined Livekindly’s board this month.

While more needs to be done to increase production capacity, lower prices and improve the taste of products, alternative protein investments tripled to $3.1bn in 2020 from 2019, according to data from The Good Food Institute.

One of Kruythoff’s priorities will be to take Livekindly’s Oumph! brand — whose soy-based products can be transformed into anything from burgers to tikka masala and hoisin taco — to new regions, including Germany, SA and, later, the US. It introduced Fry’s and LikeMeat to the US earlier in March, and wants to take the latter brand into China. The company also plans to bolster its manufacturing network.

“Our ambitions are massive,” Kruythoff said. “We believe the momentum behind plant-based living could create even broader opportunities in the public markets down the line.”

Bloomberg

Plant & Bean to create Europe’s fake-meat capital

Plant & Bean’s new factory will eventually churn out 55,000 tonnes a year of alternative protein products
Companies
3 months ago

Nestlé to push its fake-meat products in meat-eating China

The food maker has a factory in the country and if it can win over even a small fraction of China’s 1.4-billion people, the rewards could be huge
Companies
3 months ago

Heme burgers, but is the faux-meat ingredient safe?

Activists say the soy leghaemoglobin or ‘heme’ in Impossible Burger, is a GMO that has not been approved by the FDA
Companies
1 year ago

Australia is running out of beef

Years of drought forces country’s meat industry to cull cattle herds
World
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tech services giant Salesforce doubles down on SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Discovery to inoculate high-risk members when ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Grand Parade Investments plans further asset sales
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Profit of Queenspark owner Rex Trueform tumbles ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Bank of America boss Richard Gush expects M&A ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: The root ahead for alternative meat

Opinion / Columnists

Unilever plans to capitalise on boom in plant-based food

Companies

Beyond Meat surges to an 18-month high on deal with PepsiCo

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.