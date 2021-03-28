Profit of Queenspark owner Rex Trueform tumbles on clothing stores loss
Heps plunges 84% despite rising profit from the property and water divisions
28 March 2021 - 19:15
The half-year headline earnings of investment holding company Rex Trueform, owner of the Queenspark fashion retailer, plummeted more than 80% as its clothing stores made a loss.
The company owns 78 Queenspark stores, properties in Salt River, Cape Town, and holds a stake in SA Water Works Holding Company, a public-private partnership, which resulted from a move to diversify the apparel business in 2019. ..
