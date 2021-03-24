Companies / Retail & Consumer Homechoice’s profits plummet as lockdown leads to sales of lower-margin items HomeChoice sells primarily through direct sales agents but changed focus to digital marketing and online sales when Covid-19 hit BL PREMIUM

HomeChoice, which sells bedding, kitchen appliances and homeware to black women living in townships, saw its annual headline earnings per share fall more than two thirds as it reduced prices, cut credit and customers switched to items that had a lower profit margin.

The company sells, primarily on credit, to women with an average monthly income of R10,000 often with multiple income streams — and can give an indication of the informal economy's strength. HomeChoice says it has 905,000 customers, having grown its base in 2020 by 270,000 customers. ..