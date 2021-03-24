Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bloomsbury raises profit outlook as book sales soar during lockdowns

In second upgrade this year, the group says profit will be significantly ahead of market expectations

24 March 2021 - 20:29 Chris Peters
Bengaluru — Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury said on Wednesday profit for fiscal year 2020 will be significantly above market expectations as people bought more books during pandemic lockdowns.

“The popularity of reading during lockdown is a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark last year,” CEO Nigel Newton said, adding that February, the final month of its financial year, saw exceptional sales.

Shares jumped 12% to 291p in light volumes on the FTSE small-cap index.

London-based Bloomsbury said sales were strong in its consumer division, which includes Harry Potter, while its digital academic content has also seen increased demand for remote access to learning materials.

The publisher said its long-term expectations remain unchanged and it did not know if consumer behaviour will change after academic institutions reopen and leisure activities ramp up.

Britain, which is under a third national lockdown, has published a road map to get the country gradually out of restrictions, with schools reopening in early March while universities are yet to welcome back students at full capacity.

Bloomsbury said it returned £63,000 of furlough funding it received from the government and repaid temporary salary reductions for staff.

The company said full-year profit would be significantly ahead of market expectations, which was upgraded in January.

The current consensus estimates for revenue is £171m and profit before tax of £14.8m, the company said. Bloomsbury had reported revenue of £162.8m  and profit before tax of £15.7m for 2019.

Chelsea boss Abramovich sues publisher over Putin book

His lawyers say the book falsely alleges that their client has acted corruptly
Sport
1 day ago

KKR and BMG join music-bidding wars amid streaming boom

Private equity firm and music company form ‘alliance’ to search for deals together
Companies
5 hours ago

Profit held up by cost cuts at Caxton

The closure of a number of operations, including the magazine publishing and distribution business, resulted in a loss of R250.1m
Companies
5 days ago

Bob van Dijk rates ‘well-oiled Takealot’ to leave no space for Amazon

Naspers boss says there is limited room for the world’s largest online retailer to enter SA market
Companies
1 month ago

