News Leader
WATCH: How Shoprite turned a profit despite Covid-19
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s strategy to focus on high-end stores
17 March 2021 - 07:10
Shoprite has posted an almost 5% rise in half-year profit, despite Covid-19 weighing on consumers.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht for more detail.
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht discusses the success of the retailer's strategy to focus on high-end stores
