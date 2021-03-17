Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Shoprite turned a profit despite Covid-19

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s strategy to focus on high-end stores

17 March 2021 - 07:10 Business Day TV
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Shoprite has posted an almost 5% rise in half-year profit, despite Covid-19 weighing on consumers.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht for more detail. 

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht discusses the success of the retailer's strategy to focus on high-end stores

Shoprite sharpens focus on home market as it slashes dollar debt

A R6bn cash pile gives the grocery retailer a buffer in uncertain times and ammunition for its growth ambitions at home
